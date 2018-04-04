Indie Studio Stuns With ‘Bleach’ Anime Revival Trailer, Project

Bleach‘s abrupt ending remains a sticking point for shonen lovers. The action-packed series blended the best of supernatural thrills and swordplay together, but its prolific fillers pushed Bleach to end early. Sadly, the anime never managed to adapt its manga’s final arc, but there is one group of fans out there hoping to change that moving forward.

And, if you check out the team’s revival trailer, you will be floored.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, the Youtube channel known as Retro Ryno shared a teaser for the first episode of Bleach‘s unofficial revival. The project, which is called BLEACH TYBW, will adapt the final chapters of Bleach as fan-animators work on the series. In the past, Retro Ryno has shared animated snippets for fans to enjoy, but this new teaser reveals the revival’s cohesive story. So, fans are understandably excited to see how good it looks.

This first reel shows off Soul Society agents as they bustle around Captain Mayuri. A red alert has sounded in the afterlife as an unusual energy presence was detected, and this reel manages to make the psychotic Soul Reaper captain look as deranged as ever. When the reel switches to Head Captain Yamamoto, fans get a short look at the Quincy supergroup that acts as the arc’s villains, and the older Soul Reaper looks as gritty as needed.

The teaser may be short, but its final moments show an array of clips from the final arc. At one point, fans can be Byakuya covered in blood as he looks like he’s about to die. Renji is then seen screaming in rage before Aizen rears his ugly head. Of course, Ichigo also makes an anime return given his lead status, but the trailer makes sure to show the franchise’s most popular heroes as they are in this last arc. So, here is to hoping Retro Ryno can continue this fan-series unimpeded and bring fans the anime saga Studio Pierrot kept from them.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows. The manga was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump from 2001 to 2016, and was collected into 74 volumes. It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise.

What do you think of this fan-run revival? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!