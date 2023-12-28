New Bleach Trademark Filed

Bleach is keeping fans on their toes these days. If you did not know, the series is back in action on television thanks to its latest series. While we wait on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to come back with new episodes, a new update has piqued our curiosity. A new trademark for Bleach has been filed, and it has the entire fandom standing at attention.

For those who don't know, Shueisha has filed a new trademark for Bleach, and the paperwork first showed up in Europe. The trademark application pertains to Bleach: Rebirth of Souls. At this time, we have little info on what this trademark is about, but fans are hoping a console game might be in the future.

After all, the trademark is specially geared for a nice classification. Trademarks approved for this section range wildly from PC games to console titles and even mobile apps. Recently, projects like Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero and One Piece Odyssey have been given trademarks using this class. But in the same breath, the same can be said for mobile games like Black Clover: Phantom Knights.

Of course, Bleach is no stranger to either mobile games or console titles. These days, Bleach has a number of apps available for fans, but it has been a hot minute since Ichigo appeared on consoles. Given the return of Bleach's anime, many fans have been begging for a console comeback, so here's to hoping Ichigo has heard those prayers.

For now, we will have to wait and see how Bleach: Rebirth of Souls plays out. In the meantime, you can always catch up on the anime and its ongoing sequel. Bleach is streaming on Hulu and/or Disney+ exclusively depending on your region. And of course, Tite Kubo's hit manga is finished. You can read Bleach in full over on the Shonen Jump app.

What do you think about this latest Bleach update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!