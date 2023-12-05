Bleach Creator Celebrates Art Exhibit With New Sketches

The Thousand-Year Blood War has recently brought its second cours to a close as Bleach prepares to continue the war featuring the Soul Society taking on the Sternritter. In the latest episode, Yhwach has made some giant strides in his quest to destroy Ichigo Kurosaki's group and bring down the Soul King, upping the stakes for the shonen shinigami. To help in celebrating Bleach's big anime comeback, creator Tite Kubo recently shared new art featuring Ichigo and Rukia from the recent manga special, No Breaths From Hell.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out No Breaths From Hell, the special one-shot was released in December 2021. The story takes place years after the conclusion of the Thousand-Year Blood War, seeing Ichigo Kurosaki and several other members of the Soul Society as grown-ups. Ichigo has settled down with Orihime and the two have a child of their own. The one-shot presents the Shinigami with a terrifying threat that hits a little too close to home, as several former Soul Society captains were sent to the underworld when they died and are now seeking revenge. Unfortunately, Kubo hasn't revealed if Bleach's manga will return with new chapters in the future, but the mangaka is still drawing his creations.

Bleach in The Future Art

Japan will routinely have a number of exhibits honoring some major anime franchises. Series such as My Hero Academia, Berserk, Hunter x Hunter, Naruto, One Piece and more will offer new art for the series from the original creators, while also giving other manga artists the chance to take a crack at the anime characters. The "Bleach 20th Anniversary Original Art Exhibition" is currently taking place in Tokyo for the rest of this month, as creator Tite Kubo has taken to social media to share some original artwork.

At present the third cours for the Thousand-Year Blood War has yet to reveal its release date, though Studio Pierrot has confirmed that Bleach will return in 2024. Based on the acceleration of the Wandenreich's campaign, the Soul Society will have its hands full as Ichigo and friends have finally made their way to Yhwach.

Do you think we'll see Bleach's manga return in the future with new chapters by Kubo? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Thousand-Year Blood War.