Bleach Artist Honors Fan’s Harribel Cosplay With New Sketch

Tite Kubo’s Bleach may have come to a truncated end in both its manga and anime, so fans have been keeping the series’ love alive in the hopes that it will return someday. While an official return may not be on the table, character designer for the anime series Masashi Kudo has been responding to all of this fan passion with cool new sketches of characters fan have not seen in a while.

Attending the recent FicZone convention in Spain, Kudo was so impressed by one fan’s cosplay of Tier Harribel that he had to share a new sketch of the fan-favorite Espada. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though Kudo has shared sketches of series favorites such as Ichigo, Rukia, and even Yoruichi in the past, he was particularly stricken by Cosplay Artist @JannetAesthetic’s (who you can find on Twitter here) take on the character that he had to share a brand new sketch to celebrate. So not only do fans get a great new character of the former Espada, turned Hueco Mundo ruler, but they also get to see new Harribel cosplay with a seal of approval from someone who worked on the anime series. Check out the cosplay below:

More from the event 🙂 So I like quality of phone cameras now xD at least you can post good bts 🙂 Posting more about my trip at @jannetway insta check out Granada adventure post there in a hour ;D #halibel #harribel #bleach #anime #wigmaker #event #spain @ficzone #love pic.twitter.com/lUao3IJ3vh — Jannet (@JannetAesthetic) May 3, 2019

Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. There’s also a live-action adaptation on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!