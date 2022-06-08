Bleach Artist Reveals the Manga's Most Challenging Task

✖

The series creator behind Bleach has revealed the manga's surprisingly most challenging task! As Bleach celebrates its 20th Anniversary of first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the franchise has seen a major revival with not only an anime for the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, but with a new chapter set after the events of the main series. But that new chapter also surprisingly kicked off a wholly new arc as well, and thus fans have been wondering whether or not it was possible for the series to make a full return in the future.

If the manga were to come back in some shape or form, there are likely going to be a ton of more challenges that the series creator is going to face when the series gets up and running again. In fact when asked by fans what the most challenging parts of the manga were to draw, Bleach series creator Tite Kubo had a surprising answer. While one element is the kinds of unique and elaborate designs the creator likes to incorporate (as fans would expect), the other is actually the characters' chests.

(Photo: Viz Media)

As part of a special question and answer segment with fans, Bleach series creator Tite Kubo first revealed, "In terms of character elements, drawing large breasts is always difficult." Opening up to the other designs in the series, Kubo had one in particular he complained about illustrating, "Also, during the weeks I used to draw Szayelaporro's released state I was perpetually complaining about while I'm drawing." The elaborate designs have always been something fans have noted about the manga's progression too.

But in regards to the characters' bust sizes, Kubo had an answered to which character had the biggest too, "I think I probably draw Nelliel visualizing her as the most well endowed one." So while Kubo might complain about the challenges of certain designs, it's clear that he also puts a lot into crafting them. Should the series ever return with new material, he'll likely have even more designs to show off. And that comes with its own challenges.

What do you think? How do you feel about Kubo's character designs in general? Are you surprised to see what he's challenged by the most? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!