Bleach's Creator Is Open To Bringing in New Bankai

With Bleach currently in the works on a comeback for both its anime and manga, the creator behind the series has revealed that he's not exactly against the idea of introducing new Bankai to the franchise in the near future. Bleach is currently celebrating the 20th Anniversary of it first hitting the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and Tite Kubo has been celebrating in a big way. Not only is the anime returning to adapt the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, but the creator also came back with a brand new chapter set after the events of the main series.

With this newest surprise chapter for Bleach's 20th Anniversary, series creator Tite Kubo not only introduced new characters to the mix, but new foes and even a brand new arc as well. As fans ready for what the creator has planned for the future, Kubo explained in a special question and answer segment with fans in KlubOutside that he would like to potentially introduce new Zanpakuto and Bankai to the series should there be a "medium that is recognized by many readers" and space to work someday.

When asked about a possible chance to include new Zanpakuto and Bakai to the Bleach world someday, Kubo conveyed his interest with, "If I can find a medium that is recognized by many readers and given an appropriate number of pages to work with then I would like to do that someday." So it seems by the vague wording that Kubo indeed has ideas for more weapons and designs, but is hoping for a more proper way to introduce them through a manga continuation of his own choosing possibly.

The "number of pages" part of the comment seems to tease that he might be seeking the kind of storytelling seen in both the Bleach comeback chapter and the Burn The Witch series. A limited run kind of series where each chapter goes far beyond the traditional 19 or so pages from weekly Shonen Jump chapters released on his own schedule might be what he seeks for more Bleach, and fans would likely love to see that happen if that were the case.

With the comeback chapter already teasing a whole new world of potential new Bankai and enemies, there's potentially much more that Kubo has in store for Bleach's future!