Bleach Cosplay Portrays The Women of Soul Society

✖

The world of Bleach is set to return via the medium of anime with an upcoming adaptation that finally brings the final arc of the manga's storyline to a close with the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, and despite the Shonen's absence from the airwaves for years on end, fans haven't stopped creating new tributes to Tite Kubo's popular franchise. Though a release date has yet to be revealed as to when fans of the Shonen series can expect Ichigo Kurosaki and his fellow members of the Soul Society, there are plenty of anime fans dying to jump back in.

The women of the Soul Society might have taken quite the hiatus, but a new aspect of the world was explored via the spin-off series of Bleach: Burn The Witch. Following the adventures of Noel and Ninny in "Reverse London", the pair of witches spent more time battling dragons than the usual Hollows or Arrancar that the members of Soul Society were usually pitted against. Needless to say, the female characters of the shared universe have become some of the most popular across the medium of anime and we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see more focus on them as the universe of Bleach expands.

Instagram User EZ Cosplay shared this ensemble Cosplay that brings together a number of women from the series of Bleach, focusing on them wearing their school uniforms versus the Grim Reaper attire that they will normally wear while they are brandishing their swords and seeking to eliminate Hollows from the world:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑬𝒛𝒄𝒐𝒔𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒚 𝑪𝒐𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒎𝒆 (@ezcosplay)

Bleach's manga and anime ended years ago, with Tite Kubo showing no signs of creating an official sequel to the world of Ichigo any time soon. While Burn The Witch gave fans a look into a new side of the Shonen series, there are plenty of Soul Society fans that are waiting to see if the series will continue with an official sequel in either the pages of Shonen Jump or via an upcoming anime series.

What do you think of this amazing Cosplay ensemble? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Soul Society.