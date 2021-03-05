Bleach Creator Tackles Jujutsu Kaisen Villain in New Art Swap

✖

Bleach's creator took on a major Jujutsu Kaisen villain with a recent art swap! Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami and Bleach creator Tite Kubo recently held a conversation with one another for Shueisha, and the two of them shared art of their respective favorite characters. Akutami has gone on record in the past (and in the Jujutsu Kaisen series itself) about his influences from Weekly Shonen Jump's other action series, and fans have pointed out the likeness in tone and framework between the two action franchises over the years as well. So it makes sense for these two creators to share their work like this.

In a recent special interview released by Shueisha between the two creators, Gege Akutami shared his take on Bleach's Mayuri Kurotsuchi and Tite Kubo shared his take on Jujutsu Kaisen's Suguru Geto. It's no surprise to see both of these mysterious characters highlighted by the two creators, and it goes to show that there were far deeper ties between the two series than maybe we first realized. Check out the art below:

Akutami Gege (Jujutsu Kaisen) and Tite Kubo (BLEACH) Drawing Exchange. pic.twitter.com/2OkktWhdQg — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) March 2, 2021

In a previous interview with Fuji TV's Mando Kobayashi program to celebrate Jujutsu Kaisen winning a special award, Akutami actually revealed that the character Aoi Todo is influenced by Bleach as well. Noting that the Soul Society Captain Kenpachi Zaraki was actually the influence for Todo's brash fighting style and ultra friendly personality. Jujutsu Kaisen's been one of the biggest hits in recent years, and it's horror overtones made Bleach a good comparison.

It's main character, Yuji Itadori, also finds himself suddenly pulled into a battle of humans versus monsters like Bleach's Ichigo Kurosaki did all those years ago. As he continues to fight, Itadori is growing much stronger and settling more into this wild world. The extended cast of characters also gives the series a major boost, and that's one of the similarities it has to Bleach as well.

But what do you think of Tite Kubo and Gege Akutami's takes on each other's characters? What other similarites between Bleach and Jujutsu Kaisen have you noticed? Which Jujutsu Kaisen characters would make for good captains? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!