Bleach's Creator Has Been Keeping a Secret From Ichigo

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War is slated to return in 2024, as the Wandenreich continue to attempt to destroy the Soul Society. Thanks to the Shinigami's return, creator Tite Kubo has been thrust into the spotlight and is more than happy to reveal new secrets from the supernatural shonen series he created. In a shocking new revelation, it seems that Kubo has been keeping something a secret from Ichigo Kurosaki for quite some time when it comes to his role as a substitute Soul Reaper.

When last we left Ichigo and his human allies, they had managed to make their way to the location of the Soul King right as Yhwach had done the same. Taking down several members of the Soul Society's "Royal Guard", Yhwach is aiming to claim the power for himself that will make him even more powerful than he is at present. Thanks to reclaiming the energy that he allowed his underlings to "borrow" as a part of the assault on the Soul Reapers, the head of the Sternritter brought the recent second cours to a close by gaining a major boost. Studio Pierrot is aiming to return to Bleach this year, but it will be interesting if Konoha is in their sights as well.

Ichigo Does Not Get Paid

In a recent "Question and Answer" session, Kubo revealed that Ichigo is entitled to compensation as a "Substitute Soul Reaper", but is not aware that he has money coming his way. Throughout Bleach's history, Kurosaki has basically been fighting against supernatural threats to save his friends and the world at large. While the permanent members of Soul Society receive pay, it's a question as to whether or not Kurosaki will ever make money. Here's the official breakdown from Kubo on the matter,

"There is no reward in the beginning. After receiving the proxy certificate, the reward will be deposited into the Seireiti account. Ichigo hasn't been told that though."

Bleach's Thousand-Year Blood War is halfway through its anime adaptation, though at present, Kubo has yet to reveal if he has any future in mind for the Soul Society. In recent years, the mangaka weaved a new story that saw Ichigo and friends years into the future. Ending on quite the cliffhanger, Tite might be gearing up for a new Bleach arc.

