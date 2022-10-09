Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode Count Revealed

The time has almost come! After a decade away from the screen, fans will be reunited with Ichigo Kurosaki in just a matter of hours. After all, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is slated to debut on October 10th, and the series will adapt the final act of Tite Kubo's hit manga. And thanks to a new report, we have learned how many episodes the show will have.

According to its official website, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will have a total of 52 episodes. They will be distributed over four split cours. So when you do the math, each cour should have 13 episodes to its name.

Obviously, this order is a solid one, and it will give the team at Studio Pierrot time to explore Kubo's story. It is no secret that his Thousand-Year Blood War arc is a complex one, after all. The story began once the original Bleach anime ended, so Kubo has said before he was no longer bound to things that animators could handle easily enough. This is why the manga's final act features some truly epic fights, and soon, we will get to see them on screen.

Of course, if you are not caught up with Bleach, there are a few ways to catch up. The show is airing on Hulu exclusively stateside, so the original anime can be streamed there in full. And once Ichigo's new anime drops on October 10th, the series will be simulcasted in the U.S. through Hulu to boot.

What do you think of this new update on Bleach? Are you excited for the anime to go live this month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.