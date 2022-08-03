Bleach Creator Settles Orihime Debate with Heated Comment

Bleach will return this fall with the anime adaptation of the Thousand Year Blood War Arc, bringing back the Soul Society to the small screen. While Ichigo Kurosaki will remain in the driver's seat for these new episodes, expect Orihime to also play a major role in the war against the Quincy Family. In a recent discussion, creator Tite Kubo cleared the air when it came to a recent controversy with the woman who would one day be Ichigos' bride.

During a Twitter exchange, Kubo had apparently retweeted a fan stating that while they loved Rukia, the shinigami who gave Ichigo his powers at the start of Bleach, they weren't too fond of Orihime, leading Tite to take the opportunity to clear the air:

"And then, I saw the kid's Tweet below and it might have been shocking to normal Rukia fans (the kid below said "I love Rukia and I hate Orihime), but it didn't give me any bad impressions of Rukia fans so please don't worry.

To Orihime fans and readers who nonchalantly enjoy Bleach that unfortunately saw the abusive language when I retweeted it, I apologize. However, there is zero possibility that I'll change the way I draw to suit others, so please don't worry about it. Sometimes I wonder what to say to kids who make these mistakes. Readers don't have the privilege of changing the story. It's whether they would read the story or not is the privilege. If you don't want to read a story, then you'd better stop."

Kubo continued his comments, asking fans to make manga themselves to rival his story of the Soul Society:

"The thing is, if you have the talent to draw a story that's more interesting than Bleach, then please become a mangaka soon. If it's good, then it'll definitely be more popular than Bleach. If you say that you can't draw, then do your best and become an editor so you can give advice to mangaka. If you really have the ability then you'll have good reception anywhere you go."

