Bleach Producer Sets Up Uryu's Surprising Comeback

Bleach has been away from the spotlight for years now, but that is all going to change this fall. After shutting down its anime nearly a decade ago, the series is set to return in October with a special series. At last, the manga is going to get its final act adapted, and its team is now teasing how Uryu will fit into the big comeback.

The whole thing was shared by Yoshihiro Tominago, one of the producers helping bring Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to life. The creator sat down for an interview with Viz Media recently, and it was there Tominago was asked about the anime's most memorable scenes. And while he had to remain vague, the producer told fans they should pay close attention to Uryu Ishida when he returns to the small screen.

"There is Uryu, a key figure in this final arc. We'll be able to learn his background and why it's so crucial to the story. So, that is exciting," Tominaga shared.

Of course, anyone who has read Bleach all the way through will know what the producer is talking bout. Uryu has been an ally and friend to Ichigo for years, and the original anime painted him as such. However, the manga's final act does shake up the status quo. When a new threat makes its way to the Soul Society, Uryu finds his allegiance tested in ways fans never saw coming. So if you ever felt like the original anime shafted Uryu, this new series will make up for that lost screen time!

Currently, Bleach has no set comeback date, but the series is expected to drop this October. Studio Pierrot is overseeing the project with director Tomohisa Taguchi at the helm, and you can catch up on the original anime right now through sites like Crunchyroll and Hulu!

How are you feeling about Bleach's big comeback? Will you be tuning into the Thousand-Year Blood War adaptation? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.