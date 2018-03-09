‘Bleach’ Live-Action Film Reveals First-Look At Byakuya

If you had not heard already, Bleach is gearing up for a comeback. This summer will usher in the franchise’s first live-action project, and fans got a taste of the movie earlier this year. The film’s first teaser trailer revealed Ichigo and Rukia, but none of Bleach‘s other Soul Reapers have been outted yet.

That is, until now.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, the Bleach community rallied after a new visual from Shueisha went live. Fans got their very first look at Byakuya Kuchiki from an early preview of Weekly Shonen Jump, and social media quickly blew up the visual. So, it is time for you to decide what you think of the captain’s live-action looks.

First look at Byakuya Kuchiki from the live-action Bleach film; played by MIYAVI. Coming July 20th pic.twitter.com/qetaGMQ6in — ✨سباي #ΛT (@Spy_0taku) March 8, 2018

As you can see above, the visual of Byakuya is a pretty canon-looking one as the Soul Reaper is shown with long, braided black hair. Byakuya still has his ornate hair pieces which divide his bangs into sections, and the visual sees the man wearing his white captain’s cloak. With his sword draw, Byakuya looks just as intimidating as you would expect, and fans seem to be cautiously optimistic about the live-action makeover right now.

If you are not familiar with Byakuya’s actor, you should know his name is Miyavi. The actor, whose real name is Takamasa Ishihara, is a famous musician in Japan. The singer-songwriter is known best for his tenure with Dué le Quartz before the guitarist struck out as a soloist. With more than 25 singles under his belt, Miyavi is a well-known artist, and he has slowly delved into film over the years.

The actor got his acting start with Hollywood in 2014. Miyavi appeared in Unbroken, a film directed by Angelina Jolie. The actor has gone on to play minor roles in projects like Kong: Skull Island and Stray. Bleach will be the biggest franchise Miyavi has tackled yet, so fans are interested to see how the actor approaches the role of Byakuya.

For those unfamiliar with Tite Kubo‘s Bleach, the series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who had the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

What do you think of Byakuya’s live-action look? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!