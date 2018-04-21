First Live-Action ‘Bleach’ Trailer Confirms One Terrifying Hollow

Bleach is making some major waves today, and it is all because of one surprising live-action project. In just a few months, the franchise will make a comeback as Tite Kubo’s title heads to the big screen. The anime’s live-action title is poised to revive Ichigo Kurosaki’s popularity, and Warner Bros. Japan gave fans a taste of what his live-action debut has in store.

Oh, and it involves the Grand Fisher. That should tell you a few major facts about how intense Bleach is going to get.

As you can see above, Bleach released its first full trailer. The clip shows off Ichigo as the Substitute Soul Reaper is introduced to his new powers and the world where Rukia Kuchiki comes from. However, things appear to get the better of Ichigo and Uryu Ishida when a huge Hollow appears.

The Hollow in questions is none other than the fearsome Grand Fisher, and fans of Bleach should know it well. The creature is one of the most-hated Kubo created, and the Grand Fisher looks pretty spot-on in this trailer. His body is covered in green, hairy tendrils that make him look like a baiting lure. Bleach also gives the Grand Fisher its usual deadly lure, and the movie will have it take place as a young girl whenever the baddie needs to hunt. So, if you were curious about the little girl who appeared in the film’s first teasers, don’t be… She was little more than a mirage created by a spirit-hungry Hollow.

For those of you unfamiliar with the Grand Fisher, you should know the beast has a lengthy history with Bleach. The creature is not the first Hollow that Ichigo faces, but he is the most personal. As a child, Ichigo ran into the foreboding Hollow and was nearly killed by the Grand Fisher. The boy is only saved when his mother intervenes, but the Grand Fisher winds up killing Ichigo’s mom instead. It seems Bleach will dive into the history behind the Grand Fisher when it debut this July, so fans better prepare themselves for Ichigo and his tragic backstory.

What do you think of this Hollow's live-action reveal?