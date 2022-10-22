Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Forgoes Censorship With Its Bloodiest Scene Yet

The Wandenreich's arrival in Bleach: The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc has wasted little time in showing how big a threat this offshoot of the Quincies is to both the Soul Society and the Arrancar, with the Sternritter showing just how brutal they can be. Shockingly enough, the bloodiest scenes in the latest installment of the Shonen franchise had the violence directed not just at the Arrancar as they suffer the infiltration from the anime adaptation's newest villains, but at the Wandenreich themselves.

The leader of the branch of the Qunicy Family, Yhwach, wasn't scared to highlight just how powerful he is, as he burst two of his followers' heads without a second thought. Failing to live up to his expectations, these two unfortunate Quincies won't be a part of the marching orders for the Shonen villains as the latest arc continues, though this is far from the only blood that was shed in the second Thousand Year Blood War Arc episode. On top of this brutal scene, the Sternritter have made their way to the Arrancar's world, lining their prisoners up against the wall, and showing how the villains aren't scared to eliminate anyone in their way.

Putting The Blood In Blood War

Twitter User Roy Reads Manga captured the brutal moment in which Yhwach eliminated not one, but two of his underlings by simply pointing at them, with his power seemingly causing both of their heads to explode and proving how brutal the Wandenreich can be before they officially fight the Soul Society:

With the latest season set to have over fifty episodes to cap off Bleach's final manga arc on the small screen, Shonen fans should ready themselves for plenty more blood and violence as the Wandenreich have barely begun their fight against all the denizens of the afterlife. While the Blood War was the last full arc in the Shonen franchise's manga, creator Tite Kubo returned to the universe last year via a new special chapter that took us back into the lives of Ichigo Kurosaki and company, years following the events of this current anime battle.

