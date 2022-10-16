Bleach Creator Reveals How Ichigo and Orihime Got Together

One of the bigger surprises at the end of Bleach was that Ichigo Kurosaki and Orihime Inoue ended up in a relationship with one another when it's all said and done, and the series creator behind it all revealed how the two actually got together! With Bleach's anime returning for a proper adaptation of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc, it's now the perfect time to look back and examine how Tite Kubo's manga series came to an end. This includes all of the developments that went down during the several years time skip such as Ichigo and Orihime's relatioship, and now the creator has filled in more of the gaps.

There had been hints at Ichigo and Orihime having feelings with one another through Bleach's run before they were eventually brought together in full at the series' final chapters, and as series creator Tite Kubo explained when asked by a fan about when exactly their relationship developed, it was something that had been brewing in the back burner. The focus of the series' wasn't on their romance in particular, but it turns out they started dating in full when they became working adults out of university.

(Photo: Viz Media)

"With regard for these two, they were about to start a dating relationship when Ichigo was a university student, they formally started dating after they both became working adults," Kubo began. "However, given that Bleach is not a romance manga, the romance is drawn purely as a supplementary component. That's why I won't go into too much detail about other characters too, nevertheless, it makes me happy if I can catch the reader's attention through its portrayal."

So Kubo had been dropping hints about their budding romance through the series (which fans can likely point to moments such as Orihime's "Halcyon Days" goodbye to Ichigo early on), but was really unable to show off much of the extra development for their relationship thanks to the fact that the series was action focused. At least he was able to confirm this pairing along with some of the other fan favorite pairs before it all came to an end, and soon we'll see this come through in the anime!

