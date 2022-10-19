Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Dub Shares Release Date

It has been over a decade since fans last saw Bleach on television, but that all changed a week ago or so. Thanks to Studio Pierrot, the franchise returned to TV with a new anime in tow, so you can see why all eyes are on Ichigo Kurosaki. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is live at last, and now, we have learned when its English dub will be released.

The update comes straight from Hulu as the site is streaming Bleach's new anime stateside. The platform posted an updated content calendar on its press site, and it was there Hulu confirmed Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will launch its dub on November 4th.

Dub 101

Obviously, fans are excited to check out Bleach's dub, and that is because its English cast is iconic. Back in the day, Adult Swim and Toonami made Bleach's dub the norm for viewers in the United States. While the sub vs dub debate rages to this day with anime fans, the Bleach dub continues to be championed by even the biggest haters. And to our delight, much of Bleach's original cast will return for this new series.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Full Opening and Ending | Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cut a Major Scene from Episode 2 | Bleach Creator Explains When Ichigo and Orihime Started Dating

Johnny Yong Bosch will come back as Ichigo while Michelle Ruff oversees Rukia. Derek Stephen Prince will voice Uryu, Stephanie She will play Orihime, and Ichigo's friend Renji will be voiced by Wally Wingert. At this time, the dub's full cast has not been released, but other actors like Daniel Woren (Byakuya) have teased their return to Bleach thanks to its new anime.

Are you keeping up with this newest Bleach series? Are you ready to check out the English dub? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.