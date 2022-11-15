Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Just Killed One of Its Strongest Fighters

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is on the move, and the anime is heating up after an epic start. Ichigo Kurosaki has been trapped in Hueco Mundo while the whole of the Soul Society is under attack. Yhwach and his cronies have invaded the land, after all, and the leader just killed one of Bleach's most powerful fighters to date.

So you have been warned! There are major spoilers below for Bleach! Read on with caution.

As you may have heard, Yhwach decided it was time to cull even more Soul Reapers this week, and the Quincy decided to aim as high as possible. The leader eagerly took on Captain Yamamoto as the Gotei 13 general made his stand. But despite using his Bankai at last, Yamamoto was unable to defeat Yhwach and lost his life in battle.

The Death of Captain Yamamoto

For those who are unaware of power leveling in the Soul Society, Yamamoto was very much at the top of its food chain. The captain commander of the Gotei 13 not only has the Zanpakuto to prove his strength by the battle experience. After all, the man is thousands of years old, and he ran the Genji School before forming the Gotei 13. In his battle with Yhwach this week, Yamamoto proved his body count is in the thousands, but his power came at a great cost.

After all, Yhwach is all too happy to critique Yamamoto over his younger years. After the Gotei 13 was founded, it seems Yamamoto ruled the group with an iron fist and did not spare a thought about sacrificing his men's lives. He felt similarly about his opponents as Yamamoto culled thousands of enemies whether they were Quincy or Hollows or more. However, his battle-hardened heart softened some degrees a while back, and Yhwach says Yamamoto's weakened fortitude sealed his death.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Unleashes Yamamato's Hidden Power: Watch

Now, Captain Yamamoto is gone, and he joins Chojiro Sasakibe in whatever afterlife Soul Reapers get. These are two of Bleach's biggest deaths yet, and others are on the way. Byakuya is at death's door thanks to As Nodt, and that isn't even counting injured Soul Reapers like Izuru Kira.

What do you think about the latest episode of Bleach? Did this death take you by surprise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.