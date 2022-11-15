Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shows Off Yamamato's Full Power: Watch

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has finally brought Head Captain Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto to the action in the new anime series, and the newest episode has made sure to show off the Head Captain's full power put on display! One of the major draws for the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga was the fact that we would get to see all kinds of Soul Reapers fighting with the debuts of new power ups, transformations, and more intriguingly, the reveal of the final missing Bankai we had yet to see during the first round of action in the anime adaptation over a decade ago.

The previous episode of the series put more attention on Yamamoto as he not only reflected on the past, but was enraged over the death of his Lieutenant Captain. As the episode came to an end, Yamamoto decided to jump into the fight in full and declared he would be going straight for the enemy's leader, Yhwach. As the newest episode picks up right back with their fight, the anime has displayed the full slate of Yamamoto's fiery Bankai powers.

How Does Yamamoto's Bankai Work?

As Yamamoto begins his fight with Yhwach, he immediately activates his Bankai, Zanka no Tachi. It's revealed that his Bankai is a lot more complicated than any of the others we have seen thus far as it doesn't have one ability, but four different powers when he uses it. With each transformation or power reflecting a direction on a compass, Yamamoto's full power on display shows off why the Head Captain rarely uses his Bankai. It's so powerful that it impacts the Soul Society itself.

His most powerful version of the Bankai then can be seen completely obliterating everything in a massive radius with a pillar of heat. So not only are his usual flames burning hotter than ever before, but his Bankai took everything to the next level with a huge new display of the kind of power the Head Captain had been holding back for all this time. Now it's just a matter of seeing if Yamamoto can make it out of the fight against Yhwach.

What did you think of seeing Yamamoto's Bankai in action? Excited to finally see the Head Captain's power?