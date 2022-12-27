Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Post-Credits Scene Sets Up Uryu's Betrayal

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has brought the first part of its new anime series to an end together with the rest of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the post-credits scene from the big finale is setting up Uryu Ishida's betrayal of Ichigo Kurosaki and the others down the line! The first slate of episodes taking on the final arc from Tite Kubo's original manga rounded out a final arc where Ichigo learned some very key information about his past. Now as he and the other Soul Reapers are readying for the next conflict, it seems the other side of the fight is getting ready too.

Uryu really hasn't been involved with Part 1 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War beyond the first episode, but fans did get an ominous look at him when he was approached by Jugram Haschwalth. While fans didn't get an update through the final episodes of Part 1, the final moments after the credits in Episode 13 actually brought Uryu back to the anime and teased that now he's joined the Sternritter and is getting ready to go to battle against Ichigo and the others.

What Does Uryu Have Planned in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War?

The post-credits scene for Episode 13 reveals that Uryu has fully become a member of the Sternritter, complete with their uniform. While he himself doesn't say anything in the final moments of the episode, Yhwach celebrates getting this new ally and calls him "son" while declaring they're going to do battle together. As Ichigo discovered when looking into his own past, Yhwach's blood flows into the blood of all the current Quincies under his power. So this is a bit more complicated than expected.

READ MORE: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Part 2 Trailer: Watch | Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Sets Release Window for Part 2 | Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cliffhanger Gives Ichigo New Zanpakuto

Uryu might have chosen to fight alongside the Quincies, but we have yet to get any kind of explanation from Uryu himself on the matter. This is something that will come into play when the Quincies launch their next attack, and it's certainly something Ichigo will need to hash out when it's all revealed in the future. With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War returning with new episodes next Summer, fans will have a lot to chew on over the next few months.

How do you feel about Uryu joining the Sternritter? What do you think it means for his future in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!