Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Confirms Part 2 Release Window

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially ended the first slate of its new anime episodes with its final episode this Fall, but thankfully the series has already confirmed the release window for Part 2 of the new series! After over ten years of eagerly asking for the anime to come back someday, Bleach returned to adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo's now classic action manga. Fans had been loving the new anime series thus far, but as it reached the climax of Part 1, there was a question about when the second cour of episodes would actually be kicking off in full.

Previously revealing that there would be four cours of the series overall, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has confirmed that there will be a split in between Part 1 and Part 2 of the series. A special trailer was released following Episode 13 of the series that confirmed that Part 2 would be airing some time this July as part of the Summer 2023 slate of anime releases. So it's going to be a few more months before we get to see new episodes of Bleach again. Much better than waiting a decade though, right?

How to Catch Up for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be coming back for Part 2 of its run next July, so that means there's plenty of time to either jump in or get re-acquainted with the anime before the next wave of new episodes. You can currently find the first 13 episodes of the new series now streaming on Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ internationally), and you can also find the entire original run of the anime streaming with Hulu as well. You'll need to be caught up with both before Part 2.

Part 2 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be jumping right back into the thick of the action when the new episodes hit as the Soul Reapers had been readying themselves for the Quincies' next attack, so Summer 2023 is looking like it's going to be a great season already!