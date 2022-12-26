Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases Season 2 Trailer

The time has come! Today marks the end of the Bleach's fall comeback, but do not despair just yet. Studio Pierrot has a lot more planned for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, alright? A second cour is in the works already, and now, we have been given the trailer for this new season ahead of its 2023 drop.

As you can see above, the new trailer dropped today to celebrate Bleach's fall finale. It is there fans are given a rundown of the feud involving our Soul Reapers and their Quincy foes. After all, Yhwach has made it clear he is eager to destroy all of reality, and the only thing standing in his way are our surviving Soul Reapers.

The trailer is certainly bleak, and of course, we do get to see all of our favorites. Ichigo is put in the spotlight time and again, but others like Toshiro Hitsugaya are shown whipping out new powers. This doesn't even include others like Orihime and Ishida. And if you think you know where everyone's allegiances lie, well – this trailer will make you rethink that.

Currently, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is set to drop its new cour in July 2023. TV Tokyo will broadcast the series in Japan, and its streaming licenses will stand internationally. This means fans can tune into Bleach on Hulu in the United States or through Disney+ across the globe. So if you need to catch up with the first bit of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, you have until the summer to do so!

What do you think about this first look at Bleach's next cour? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.