Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Shares Episode 5 Stills

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War put out its latest episode this week, and it would put things lightly to say it got violent. While Ichigo deals with his own issues in Hueco Mundo, the rest of our Soul Reapers are fighting for their lives together. Ywach has made his way into the Soul Society with his top guards, and now, a peek at episode five has gone live to show us what is in store next week.

The update includes a few stills as you can see below, and they paint a gruesome picture. In three of the stills, fans are taken to the Soul Society, and it seems like Byakuya is at death's door. The powerful captain is covered in blood here, so it seems the loss of his Bankai is going to hurt Byakuya something fierce. And of course, those close to the captain want nothing more than to help him out.

What to Expect From Episode 5

As for the other two stills, they focus on Rukia and Renji. The former is seen looking horrified while calling out something mid-battle. There is no doubt Rukia caught a glimpse of her brother, and Renji is in a similar boat. The vice-captain has his own Quincy to battle, but Byakuya's bloody state has him in a tizzy.

The other stills included here shift focus to Hueco Mundo. Ichigo is stuck in some sort of prison, and he seems desperate to get out. Elsewhere, Orihime and Chad have their own problem to face with Urahara. The three are shown splattered with blood and looking shocked at something to the side. So if Ichigo's opponent decides to take a crack at the trio, well – there is no telling how the Soul Reaper will react.

Episode 5 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be out on Monday, November 7th. Hulu will simulcast the episode stateside exclusively while other regions can tune into Disney+ for access.

