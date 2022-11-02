Bleach Cosplay Hypes Ichigo's Big Anime Return

Bleach is now working through the highly anticipated Thousand-Year Blood War arc with its new anime series, and one awesome Ichigo Kurosaki cosplay is perfectly hyping up the hero's big return! Fans had been eagerly waiting to see the final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series to get animated in full ever since the original adaptation was canceled over ten years ago, and it is in large part because it was really only the start of Ichigo's fights. The final arc of the series features some of his biggest and brightest moments in the series overall.

Ichigo has already been in the mix with some fierce fights in the first few episodes of the series, and had even been labeled a major threat by the new invading Quincy army. It's clear that he will play a major role in the final battles moving forward, and that means he will be exploding with all kinds of new power as the final arc's anime continues. But preparing for what's to come for the young hero is artist @jimlockcosplay on Instagram with a perfect re-creation of Ichigo through some slick cosplay. Check it out:

How to Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now working its way through the titular war between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies, and things have gotten off to quite the intense start with the first few episodes of the anime so far. Ichigo has already been in his fair share of fights, but now things are opening up to the rest of the cast as even more enemies are making their move. Things are getting deadlier than ever, so now is the perfect time to catch up with the new anime as it airs.

If you wanted to do just that and catch up with the new series, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now streaming exclusively with Hulu in North America, and Disney+ in international territories. They hype the new series with the brief synopsis reading, "When a new enemy appears, Substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need."

How have you liked seeing Ichigo in action with Bleach's new anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about Bleach and everything anime in the comments!