Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals the Quincies' Scary Defensive Power

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has finally kickstarted its titular war between the Soul Reapers and Quincies with the newest episodes of the series, and as the fight kicks off the Quincies have revealed a scary new defensive power that they have at their disposal. The new anime series adapting the highly anticipated final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series introduced fans to a huge new enemy that set sights on taking down both Hueco Mundo and the Soul Society with a surprise invasion. As it turned out, this was actually a group of new Quincies with some very strong and tricky powers.

With the newest episode of the series kicking off a whole new series of fights between this new Sternritter group of Quincies against many of the Soul Reaper Captains, they have begun to display more of their abilities. Not only have they quickly eliminated a massive number of Soul Reapers in just the first few moments of the invasion alone, but as the fight continues they have begun to reveal more of their abilities such as a major defensive ability known as "Blut" that hardens their skin from even the toughest attacks.

(Photo: Viz Media)

What is the Quincies' Blut Power?

Episode 4 of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War sees a few of the Captains fighting against the Sternritter, and when Byakuya Kuchiki hits one of them squarely in the face with his Senbonzakura, the enemy doesn't react at all. Even their eye is able to deflect one of the sharp petals, as they are covered with a blue glowing marking. It's explained to be one of the three major abilities that the Quincies possess known as "Blut" that drastically increases both their attack and defensive powers.

By funneling Reishi into their veins they make their bodies stronger, but it doesn't seem like they can use this ability at the same time that they use their Voll Stern Dich transformation. It's also likely why they are attempting to steal the Soul Reapers' Bankai to level the playing field because they can use either technique but not both at the same time. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not the Soul Reapers can make use of this small weakness.

How do you feel about seeing the Quincies' powers in action with the first few episodes of Bleach's new anime so far?