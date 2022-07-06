Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Sets Up Its First Dub Details

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2022 and with good reason, as the final arc of the Soul Society is finally set to be brought to the small screen nearly a decade following the conclusion of the television series. With this year's Anime Expo giving us a brand new trailer that gives us new hints as to how the series will return and how some of the major members of the Soul Society will be animated, it would seem that some new interesting details have dropped when it comes to the English Dub.

The Thousand-Year Blood War Arc was the last major arc of the series created by mangaka Tite Kubo, seeing the Soul Society taking on the Quincy family. Shockingly, Bleach recently returned with Kubo releasing a new chapter that took place many years following the end of this arc, hinting at a brand new threat for Ichigo and his friends, with many members of the Soul Society now having families to look after. As it stands, Kubo has been tight-lipped when it comes to the idea of Bleach officially returning to the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump to continue its sword-clashing series, though it definitely wouldn't be a surprise thanks to fan interest re-emerging.

Michelle Ruff, the original English voice for Rukia, made the announcement that she will be returning to the role for Bleach: Thousand Year-Blood War, leaving the question now open when it comes to what other voice actors from the original episodes will be making a comeback for this Shonen return:

The main character of Bleach, Johnny Yong Bosch, might have some big roles ahead of him, not just when it comes to the return of the Soul Society, but also with another one of his major characters slated to return in Vash the Stampede in Trigun: Stampede. With the Soul Society itself having quite a few swordsmen in its roster, to say nothing of the other supporting characters and villains that make up the epic Shonen series, we wouldn't be surprised if we see some other familiar faces making a comeback to Tite Kubo's universe.

What other voice actors do you want to see return to the world of Bleach? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Soul Society.