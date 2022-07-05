Bleach's New Trailer Features One of Ichigo's Most Iconic Scenes

Bleach is getting ready to come back to anime with its final arc after many years, and the newest trailer for the Thousand-Year Blood War arc features one of Ichigo Kurosaki's most iconic scenes. It really hit fans of the franchise hard when the anime taking on Tite Kubo's original manga series was cut short before it could adapt the manga's final arc. It's been something fans have been asking for quite a while, and that's because the Thousand-Year Blood War arc has some of the biggest moments in the entire series overall.

The Thousand-Year Blood War arc ended Tite Kubo's original manga run with a bang and features some of the biggest fights, transformations, and character moments series throughout, and that's especially true for Ichigo himself of course. This all starts out with a bang as well as Ichigo is eventually asked to save Soul Society by a certain somebody when the Quincies lead a major attack on the realm. This is all teased with the newest trailer released for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War during Anime Expo, and with it brings life to this famous Ichigo scene too. Check out the example spotted by @JohnnySpittin on Twitter:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be releasing this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, but it has yet to be revealed exactly when fans will get to see it. Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release, and thus have also yet to confirm what streaming platforms the new episodes will launch with. The original voice cast from the first anime are all returning for the Japanese language version, and many of the staff are returning for the new production as well. There are just still a bunch of mysteries as to potential episode count, English dub possibilities, and more.

Luckily it's not too long before the new episodes hit, and by the looks of the trailer, the anime will be bringing to life all sorts of famous moments fans have wanted to see for quite a long time. At the same time, Kubo also teased there might be more material to fill in for the anime that the manga never was able to accomplish so that's yet another reason to be excited.