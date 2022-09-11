Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Doubles Down on U.S. Simulcast

It has been a long time coming, but at last, the wait for Bleach's return is almost done. It has been a decade since the original series closed, and fans have lobbied every day since for Ichigo Kurosaki to make an anime comeback. After all, the show never did get around to adapting the manga's final act, and that will all come to fruition when Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War drops. And now, it seems the show is doubling down on its simulcast for fans in the United States.

The whole thing came about on Twitter courtesy of Viz Media, the U.S. license holder for Bleach stateside. It was there the publisher not only confirmed when the anime was premiering in Japan, but the page did say the "simulcast begins on October 10th" for good measure.

10/10/22. The wait is nearly over.#BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War simulcast begins on October 10th! pic.twitter.com/5s3fJiENr0 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 11, 2022

As this post comes from the anime's U.S. distributor, it looks like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will make its stateside launch in a month's time. Rumors have circulated for weeks now that Bleach's simulcast was far from certain. After all, many expected Crunchyroll to stream the anime this fall, but the service has yet to comment on such a deal. This led fans to speculate the anime might stream on other anime competitors like Netflix or even Disney+ despite their disinterest in simulcasts. However, Viz Media says this big anime will start simulcasting on October 10th, so the only question that remains is where the series will air.

Of course, if you want to catch up on Bleach, you can find the original anime streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu and Tubi. The manga is also available digitally thanks to Viz Media, so you can read it in print or through the Shonen Jump digital app.

What do you make of this latest update on Bleach? Are you excited to binge the anime when it drops next month? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.