Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases New Trailer - Watch

The time has almost come for Ichigo Kurosaki to save the Soul Society. After years off the air, Bleach is slated to make a comeback this fall. Now, the second full trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is here, and it proves this premiere will be well worth the wait.

As you can see above, the new trailer gives fans more context about this new series and its plot. It looks like all things in Karakura Town are uneasy as more Hollows than ever are cropping up. Of course, they are no match for Ichigo and his friends, but things take a turn when the Soul Society itself is faced with a threat.

Prepare to face fate without fear. There is nowhere left to run.#BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War premieres on October 10, 2022! ⚔️🔥 pic.twitter.com/S6JkWcrPba — VIZ (@VIZMedia) September 11, 2022

It seems the Quincy are making a comeback, and their rebellion is more intense than fans ever saw coming. Lead by a mysterious cloaked man, the Gotei 13 is forced to prepare for an all-out war, and it won't take long for Ichigo to get involved. And obviously, the Soul Reaper will take command of this final act as his past and present collide in an ugly fashion.

This new trailer looks gorgeous thanks to Studio Pierrot, and fans can expect plenty more down the line. Bleach has confirmed its new series will run for four cours, so there will likely be about 50 episodes total to binge. The show also confirmed it will debut on October 10th as Viz Media confirmed its simulcast will go live in less than a month.

What do you think of this latest Bleach update? Do you think this new series looks stunning or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.