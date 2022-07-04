Bleach's New Trailer Proves the Anime Hasn't Lost Its Touch

Bleach is getting ready to finally come back with a new anime later this year, and the newest trailer for its big return is proving that the anime has not lost its touch over all these years! The original anime adaptation for Tite Kubo's manga series was cut short before it could adapt the final arc, and thus fans have been asking to see the arc get its proper due ever since. As part of the celebration for the 20th Anniversary of the manga series, the anime will finally be bringing the Thousand-Year Blood War arc in the way fans have dreamed of for quite some time.

While updates on the new anime have been slow for the most part, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War took the stage during Anime Expo this year to reveal a brand new trailer and poster showing off more of the action fans can hope to see in the anime's comeback. Since this is the very first time the franchise has been not only produced for high-definition quality viewing, but bringing the final arc to life, it's already impressed fans with how much has been teased about it already.

With the anime premiering this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule, read on to see how Bleach fans are hyping the anime with the release of its new trailer.