Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Releases New Trailer, Poster

Bleach is back, and fans are more ready than ever to see how its anime comeback goes. After all, the series is slated to return this October after a decade off the air. And thanks to Anime Expo, the latest trailer and poster for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has gone live in anticipation of the new anime's big premiere.

As you can see below, the trailer highlights the final Bleach arc in all its violent glory. Ichigo looks just as devastating as ever, and he's joined by his usual companions. Of course, there are also some new villains to check out, and manga readers know they these baddies are not to be underestimated. Check out the new poster for the anime too:

Now, if you are not familiar with Bleach, the series confirmed it was returning to television a few years back. The news was released after Bleach made its live-action debut in 2018, and this will mark the show's first return since it closed in 2012. Now, creator Tite Kubo is helping Studio Pierrot bring the series back to life on television, and it will adapt his manga's final act that never hit the screen.

Want to know more about Bleach? You can read up on the series' official synopsis here: "Ichigo Kurosaki never asked for the ability to see ghosts-he was born with the gift. When his family is attacked by a Hollow-a malevolent lost soul-Ichigo becomes a Soul Reaper, dedicating his life to protecting the innocent and helping the tortured spirits themselves find peace."

What do you think about this latest trailer? Are you excited to see Bleach return to the small screen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.