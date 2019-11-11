Boruto Teases New Collaboration Jutsu Technique for Naruto and Boruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues to thrill with its latest Time Travel arc, which has brought Boruto and Sasuke back to the Hidden Leaf of Naruto’s youth. There, the pair seek to stop the threat of a time-traveling Urashiki Otsutsuki, who wants to steal the Nine-Tails chakra from a younger and less experienced Naruto, while avoiding any kind of interactions with people from their respective pasts that could vastly alter the future. However, with the threat of Urashiki still looming, Boruto has hand to bend those rules a bit, and is now training with Naruto to learn a powerful new Fused Jutsu technique, under the guidance of Jiraiya!

Warning: Boruto Episode 132 SPOILERS Follow!

Since this Time Travel arc began, Boruto and Sasuke have had to confront one big issue: how to defeat Urashiki in the past, when the combined efforts of Naruto and other Hokage have been unsuccessful. The battles with Urashiki in the past have only further proven that Boruto and Sasuke need some kind of new attack strategy or technique to stop the villain. After seeing how Urashiki dismantled Naruto, Boruto, and Sasuke – including warding off Boruto’s Rasengan attack like it’s nothing – Jiraiya comes up with a plan worthy of a Sannin.

Feigning that he doesn’t yet realize the connection between Naruto and Boruto (he does though), Jiraiya has father and son start training together to accomplish one specific goal: a collaboration jutsu. This proposed technique would allow Naruto and Boruto’s chakras to fully synchronize, creating anew type of attack that Urashiki has never seen before, and therefore cannot defend against. Unfortunately, Jiraiya has no idea what that technique will be, as its up to Naruto and Boruto to discover its nature, once their chakra is synced.

As it turns out, Boruto and Naruto’s respective chakra sync into a form that’s important to both their lives: the Rasengan. By using the Rasengan’s chakra focus and shaping as a reference point, both boys can better visualize and control their respective jutsu technique, resulting in the collaboration justsu Jiraiya is hoping for. By the end of the episode, however, Naruto and Boruto still can’t master the technique, as they are both too mentally distracted by lingering psychological issues to fully sync with one another. However, the final form of their collaboration jutsu promises to be a milestone moment for the series.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.