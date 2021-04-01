When Boruto's Anime Is At Its Best, It's The Best Naruto Has to Offer

✖

When Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's anime series produces its best episodes, it really is the best content we get from the entire Naruto Saga. Fans were reminded of that fact after Boruto episode 192, "The Past", which revealed the origin story of Kawaki, the young boy that the Kara Organization has held hostage as their "vessel." If you thought that flashbacks to when Kawaki was taken in and experimented on by Kara leader Jigen - and his brutal training with Garou was bad- the reveals of "The Pat" were downright heartbreaking. And heartbreakingly gorgeous to watch. It's hard to argue that it was a next-level episode for Boruto, and Naruto in general.

Warning: Boruto Anime SPOILERS Follow!

The story of "The Past" showed us Kawaki's painful upbringing in a remote village, serving his alcoholic father. The episode (directed by Masayuki Koda) is one of the most surrealist visions of Naruto that we've ever seen, with the starving and abused Kawaki mentally escaping into visions of goldfish that hover in the air like ancient Japanese paintings come to vivid life. Even the more "realistic" animation of Kawaki and other characters in the story is breathtaking, arguably topping some of Boruto's standout moments - like the battle against Momoshiki ("Father and Child"), or the more recent (and comparable) episode of Kawaki's first battle, against his abusive Kara sparring partner, Garou ("Resonance").

(Photo: Viz Media)

However, it isn't just spectacle that's required for Boruto to stand tall above Naruto and/or Naruto: Shippuden - the substance has to be there, as well. "Resonance" stands out as a beautiful battle scene, but episodes like "Father and Child" or "The Last Battle, Urashiki" offer something powerful in the way of substance, as well.

Typically that's been poignant moments where Naruto and Boruto connect and bring the themes of family and friendship to the forefront of the series again. "The Past" offers something different in that regard: the painful story of a character we're just getting to know, that touches viewers on a different level entirely. It's impossible not to tear up just a little watching Kawaki treated like an object by various abusive men around him - it's a rare time that this epic ninja fantasy feels all too real. Thanks to Boruto Episode 192, Kawaki has firmly cemented himself as the "Sasuke" to Boruto's Naruto; and fans may feel even more connected to Kawaki on an emotional level than they ever did Sasuke's family troubles.

There's no doubt that Boruto's anime is wildly inconsistent; fan ire with the story detours and gross amount of filler has been well-heard and documented. But it's just as important to note that when Borutogets it right, and fires on all cylinders, it lives up to the promise of everything a modern Naruto series should be.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is now streaming on Funimation and Hulu. The manga (which is even more exciting) releases new chapters free online monthly.