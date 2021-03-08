Naruto Blows Fans Away with Kawaki's First Battle in Boruto

Boruto Uzumaki knew his life wouldn't be an easy one if he picked the way of the ninja, and he was right on the money. Ever since he was made into a genin, Naruto's son has been through some trying ordeals, and the anime has pitted him against his worst challenge yet. After all, Kawaki and Kara are here to stay in the anime, and his big debut has left fans in awe.

If you did not know, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a big episode this week, and it is being met with universal praise. The animation of episode 189 is on another level, and fans haven't seen this quality for some time. The last instance of such high-spun artwork came when the anime adapted Naruto's last movie, and it was a glorious sight to behold.

(Photo: Pierrot)

Now, Boruto has given its heroes another animation boon, and its recipient was Kawaki. The boy showed off his abilities in style as he fought Garo to the death. From the fight choreography to the lighting, everything in episode 189 was spot on, and fans couldn't help but notice. Now, netizens have taken to social media to share their reviews of the update, and Boruto is getting all the kudos for the stylish release.

