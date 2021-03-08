Naruto Blows Fans Away with Kawaki's First Battle in Boruto
Boruto Uzumaki knew his life wouldn't be an easy one if he picked the way of the ninja, and he was right on the money. Ever since he was made into a genin, Naruto's son has been through some trying ordeals, and the anime has pitted him against his worst challenge yet. After all, Kawaki and Kara are here to stay in the anime, and his big debut has left fans in awe.
If you did not know, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations put out a big episode this week, and it is being met with universal praise. The animation of episode 189 is on another level, and fans haven't seen this quality for some time. The last instance of such high-spun artwork came when the anime adapted Naruto's last movie, and it was a glorious sight to behold.
Now, Boruto has given its heroes another animation boon, and its recipient was Kawaki. The boy showed off his abilities in style as he fought Garo to the death. From the fight choreography to the lighting, everything in episode 189 was spot on, and fans couldn't help but notice. Now, netizens have taken to social media to share their reviews of the update, and Boruto is getting all the kudos for the stylish release.
What did you think of this latest Boruto episode? Do you think the show has taken a turn for the best? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
WTF DID I JUST WATCH?? BORUTO EPISODE 189 IS ONE OF THE GREATEST EPS OF THE FRANCHISE!! THE CHOREOGRAPHY, THE ART, THE OSTS, THE ABSOLUTE MADLADS!!! PIERROT MASTERCLASS! ALL I CAN SAY IS WATCH THIS GREATNESS IMMEDIATELY!!!! WORDS CAN'T DO IT JUSTICE!!! #BORUTOGREATNESS #BORUTO189 pic.twitter.com/fzHpafAIBC— Mikey (@Gutsy_Fool) March 7, 2021
"One good episode" y'all say that everytime boruto drop a new episode maybe it's not just one at that point isn't it pic.twitter.com/V2G59YvrLP— Borugod: IX (@Borugod) March 7, 2021
I want boruto anime to stick with the manga designs so bad pic.twitter.com/A0OM088v09— VON (@vonsosa24) March 8, 2021
I’m happy Boruto carried over the clean fight choreography from Naruto pic.twitter.com/dGKo5lHTdj— krystal (@kiiingkrystal) March 8, 2021
Safe to say Kawaki made a Splash, on pace to do 1 million views in 24hrs, crazy how nobody watches Boruto, yet everybody watches Boruto lol somebody capping 👀 pic.twitter.com/19HI7XEn9t— PS360HD2 (@PS360HD2) March 8, 2021
Studio Perriot deserves all the praise it gets it was an amazing episode we get to watch #boruto pic.twitter.com/l0BczRd6xO— Borunime▪︎ (@Datteyoshiki_) March 8, 2021
I know Kawaki’s back must be killing him....
from carrying the Boruto anime to Greatness!!! pic.twitter.com/WzDLc898QO— ForneverWorld (@ForneverWorld) March 7, 2021