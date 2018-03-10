‘Boruto’ Reveals New Kaguya-Related Character

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is carving out a path all on its own separate from the also currently running manga series, and now the anime has taken its first steps toward its next big arc, the Chunnin Exams.

The next arc of the series promises to cover the same ground seen in Boruto: Naruto the Movie, but with some new additions such as a new member of the Kaguya clan, Urashiki, who has finally been officially revealed.

A new character named “Urashiki” will appear in BORUTO and he’ll be voiced by Kazuya Nakai (Zoro). pic.twitter.com/8LOoPisICS — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 9, 2018

Much like the previous two Kaguya clan members Kinshiki and Momoshiki, Urashiki will have a predominantly white color scheme. Although the character design here isn’t finalized, as he has yet to be colorized, the character at least has a notable voice actor in Kazuya Nakai, who’s voiced such characters as One Piece‘s Roronoa Zoro and Gintama‘s Toshiro Hijikata.

The previous episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations began its first steps into the Chunnin Exams arc by having Katasuke introduce Boruto to the idea of using Ninja Tools, which play a major part of the arc covered in the film in which Boruto trains under Sasuke in order to impress his father and get him to pay more attention, something he’s been dealing during the entire series to this point. But he’s hesitant to join the upcoming Chuunin Exam, and only does so when he’s talked into cheating by using specialized chakra technology by Katasuke.

Boruto then goes through a dilemma during the Chuunin Exams when he’s caught cheating, and his father is kidnapped by a new set of ninja baddies from the Kaguya clan. This new arc has been hotly anticipated, but it has raised many questions for fans of the series as Boruto has proven to have already learned the same kind of lessons he learns in the movie and the manga run.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

