Boruto Teases Temari’s Mother-Son Tag Team

Boruto may have introduced a number of “out there” pairings from the original kids and teenagers that appeared in the original Naruto series, but Temari and Shikimaru always seemed made for one another. With the pair teaming up in an attempt to save Sasuke from Orochimaru’s clutches after fighting against one another in the Chunin Exams, fans were quick to imagine that these two would eventually become a couple sooner or later. In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the two are now married and have a son named Shikadai with a mother and son team up seeming to be imminent!

Twitter User Boruto4Life shared a scan that shows off the upcoming 123rd episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that not only sees Temari teaming up with her shadow bending son, but the resurrection of Urashiki to boot:

Boruto Episode 123 preview scan.

General idea:

Temari convinces Boruto to go to Shinki

Urashiki gets ressurected from the seal

Shikadai, much like other ninja in the Boruto generation, obtains a combination of both his father’s, and his mother’s, ninjutsu. Much like his mother, he has the ability to manipulate wind and his father’s shadow control is also in his blood, allowing him to be quite a threat for any foe in his way. Aside from these ninjutsu, Shikadai is also a master tactician, leading his ninja team to victory so often that he is requested for more missions than they can handle within Konoha.

This team up couldn’t come at a better time as the ninjas of Konoha, and the world, are currently being plagued by the Otsusuki Clan, a clan of celestial beings that played a heavy role in the finale of the original Naruto Shippuden series. Travelling across dimensions to find more ki to add to their own, they’ve traveled to challenge Naruto and the other ninja of the Hidden Leaf Village. Now, members of the clan have returned and have already given the Kazekage of the Sand Village, everyone’s favorite sand wielder Gaara, a run for his money.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.