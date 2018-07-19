‘Boruto’ Just Revealed an Epic Naruto and Sasuke Fusion

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest episode, “Father and Child”, was everything that it was hyped up to be! The anime’s final battle between Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto and the evil Momoshiki Otsutsuki was as gorgeous as it was thrilling, and featured some truly epic justsu powerups! Case in point: this episode of Boruto features an epic fusion between Naruto and Sasuke, in a moment that fans will be talking about as one of the Naruto series’ top moments!

Naruto and Sasuke stepped up to battle Momoshiki, after the villain used his new fused form with Kinshiki to thrash four of the Five Kages in mere seconds. Despite their injuries, Naruto and Sasuke prove to be a formidable combination, especially when Naruto unleashes the might of Nine-Tails. However, Momoshiki had his own response to that, pulling together molten rock to create a massive avatar of his own. That form proved to be too much for even Nine-Tails to handle – which is just when Sasuke intervened with a power-up of his own!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While bracing Naruto against a hard attack, Sasuke donates some of his own power to his friend – specifically the power of the Susanoo. This results in an awesome fusion, as we see Nine-Tails’ fiery avatar get adorned with purple Susanoo armor, complete with a Susanoo sword. With one epic attack, the Naruto/Sasuke hybrid cuts right through Momoshiki’s avatar, bringing the villain to his knees. The fight probably would’ve ended there, if not for interruption by foolish interloper…

This Boruto moment is going to be especially fun and fulfilling for longtime Naruto fans, as it’s the first time that we get to see the adult versions of Naruto and Sasuke – at the greatest height of their respective powers – unite in a tag-team battle. Thanks to some truly inspired efforts from a special animation team, this fight was as visually stunning as it was thrilling.

While this moment was one that first debuted in the original Boruto movie, as well as the manga, the anime has hand-down been the best at capturing and depicting the true epicness of it. If you havne’t seen it, be sure to check it out ASAP!

You can catch the new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu.