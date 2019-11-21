Boruto and Kawaki Team Up for an Epic Fight in New Chapter

The quest to save Naruto has begun! Following the brutal encounter between the Seventh Hokage, Sasuke Uchiha, and Jigen, Sasuke found himself critically wounded while Naruto was sealed away thanks to a jutsu within Jigen’s repertoire. As Konoha both mourns the loss of their Hokage and attempts to figure out what comes next for both themselves and the Seventh, Boruto, the rest of Team 7 and Kawaki teleport outside of the village on their own rescue mission. Now, faced with the Kara member, Boro, a new team-up spawns to hopefully win the day.

As Boro reveals the giant ball holding Naruto within it, Team 7 attempts to figure out what their next move will be but are quickly attacked by the member of Kara. As Boro unleashes his attacks, with a steady stream of acid propelling at the young ninja, both Boruto and Kawaki team up using their “Karma” brands to absorb the ninjutsu coming their way. Thanks to both of their statuses as “Otsutsuki Vessels”, the power of Karma is unleashed with them both.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kawaki originally appeared as something of an enigma, created to be a vessel as part of the Kara group though Naruto eventually welcomed the biological experiment into both Konoha and his family. Though Shikamaru vehemently did not trust him, it’s clear that Kawaki’s allegiances lie with the Hidden Leaf as he demonstrates by backing up Team 7.

As Boruto unleashes a Rasengan against Boro, the devastating attack, and backing by his teammates, unfortunately isn’t enough to defeat the Kara member who heals from his wounds shockingly quick.

With Kawaki attempting to use his ninjutsu to defeat Boro alongside Boruto, their attacks unfortunately aren’t enough and they both fall in battle. Even Sarada and Mitsuki can’t pull out a victory and Team 7 is forced to retreat. With the battle slated to continue, we’ll surely see with the next chapter if the ninja of Konoha manage to take down Boro and free the Seventh Hokage!

What did you think of this epic fight between Konoha and Kara? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.