Boruto Reportedly Planning Major Announcement

Naruto is busy with its sequel these days, and fans admit Boruto is going on strong. With its anime more than 100 episodes in, Boruto has big plans, and it sounds like something special is in store for the sequel.

After all, if a brand-new announcement is right, it turns out Boruto has got a big announcement in store.

The report popped up online after a well-known anime profiler called SPY shared the tease. The details are vague at this point, but the rumor says Boruto will make an “major announcement” in the next issue of Shonen Jump.

Of course, fans have started to question each other about what’s down the line. If Boruto is teasing a new announcement, it could be just about anything. However, there are some fan-theories running more rampant than the other.

For instance, one rumor is that Boruto will introduce a timeskip soon. Fans know the series will follow Boruto Uzumaki once he gets older, and the manga’s most recent chapter set up a segue to such a skip. There is also a chance Boruto could speed up its manga releases to become a weekly series, but there is also another option floating around there.

After all, it has been some time since Naruto put out a new movie, and Boruto has proven it is here for the long haul. A full-on Boruto movie could be in the works, so fans will want to check out Shonen Jump’s next chapter to find out what is coming either way.

So, what do you think this Boruto announcement will be about? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.