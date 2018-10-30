‘Boruto’ Has Fans Fearing the Worst for Mitsuki

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has taken a major turn as the (now officially named) Mitsuki Disappearance arc has revealed a new side of Mitsuki that fans did not expect. But although he hurt Boruto, fans are worried for Mitsuki.

As Mitsuki struggles to figure out his own will, fans are wondering if this path is one Mitsuki actually wants to be on as his inner turmoil begins showing on the surface.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mitsuki is a hard character to read, so hard to read in fact that it’s been stated by Boruto and Sarada at the beginning of this arc. The two of them never quite understood what Mitsuki was thinking, or how he was feeling, and it only got worse when he started to question what his own desires are.

In the latest episode, he tells Boruto that he’s doing this all according to his will. This gets the support of the other two foes, but Boruto and Sarada aren’t quick to accept it. When Boruto tries to give Mitsuki his headband, and bring him back home, Mitsuki knocks it out of his hand and strikes him down with his Snake Lightning Jutsu. This nearly kills Boruto, and fans can tell that it’s making Mitsuki feel odd as well.

His actions here don’t quite line up how he’s acted in the arc already, making sure to protect rather than kill. But it does at the same time if you believe Mitsuki is on a mission only he can do. Striking Boruto down did save him and Sarada from being killed by his compatriots, and when Mitsuki leaves he can’t exactly look anyone in the eye.

Chances are if that happens in an anime, it means the character is dealing with some major inner turmoil. Fans believe this to be Mitsuki’s case as well as his turmoil is causing his life to be frayed apart. He’s made claims that Boruto is his “sun,” and now he has to do things that hurts who he cares about. Whether it’s his true will or not is still in question, but now fans are hurting for Mitsuki until his real purpose in doing all of this is officially revealed.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.