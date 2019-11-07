Boruto Anime Teases Upcoming Hiatus

It looks like the ninja of Konoha are going to be taking a little break during their current time travel arc that sees Boruto and Sasuke travelling back into the past of the Hidden Leaf Village to meet the likes of Jiraiya and a younger version of Naruto. With the current story arc bringing more attention to the anime franchise than it has seen in some time, the series unfortunately will be squaring off against the one two punch of the newest Pokemon series that will be airing two episodes during it’s arrival, leaving little room for Boruto and his friends.

Twitter User Boruto4Life shared the update that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations would not be airing on November 17th, as it would be taking time away from the second episode that will be airing from the new Pokemon anime series that features Ash Ketchum taking a victory lap after his first tournament win in the Alola Region:

Videos by ComicBook.com

There will be no Boruto Episode on November 17. There is a break — Jackson(ジャクソン) (@Boruto4life) November 7, 2019

Even though the recent story line has shown to be amazingly popular with fans of Konoha seeing father and son meet for the first time in a brand new way, Pokemon is Pokemon. The newest iteration of the Ash Ketchum led series will feature the young trainer joined by a new “right hand man” in the form of Gou, another trainer seeking to make a name for himself as well as encounter the ancient, legendary pocket monster named Mew.

Both series could not be more different from one another, but have their origins in common that they both hit the scene around the same time during the late 1990s with both Naruto and Ash hitting the scene with decades under their respective belts.

What do you think of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ upcoming hiatus? Do you agree with the ninja of Konoha taking a quick break to give way to extra Pokemon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, Boruto, and Pokemon!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.