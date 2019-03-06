‘Naruto’ Shares New Generation’s Best Genin Teacher

Naruto has brought a wide array of teachers onto the scene, but they weren’t all made equally. From Iruka to Jiraiya, the series’ heroes have all had mentors, and that hasn’t changed. Boruto Uzumaki’s generation needs guidance, and Boruto got real with the ninja gunning for Teacher of the Year.

After all, the Hyuga clan doesn’t do things halfway, and Hanabi is not the type to lose to Konohamaru or Moegi.

Recently, fans met up with the Hyuga heiress in a new episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. It was there fans saw how Hanabi is handling her genin team, and audiences cannot stop complimenting the ninja.

The latest episode picked up with Hanabi after she had a team-centric episode awhile ago which focused on Sumire. This time, the team needed to shift focus to Namida as the girl hasn’t learned to control her unique screaming jutsu.

With the attack hurting both friends and foes, Namida agrees to special training with her teacher Hanabi. The Hyuga heiress is delighted to see such drive, and Hanabi makes sure to praise Namida for her choice. However, she doesn’t go easy on the girl when it comes to training, and she pushes Namida to confront her fears of — well — confrontation.

As the episode continues, Hanabi manages to balance her caring needs with those to concentrate. The Hyuga knows when to push Namida, and fans are sure the girl learned as much from her father. However, Hanabi is far more liberal with affirmation than Hiashi ever was, and that unique blend has got her gunning for Teacher of the Year… or decades perhaps.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

