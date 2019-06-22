Naruto Teases Some Major Mitotic Regeneration Seal Lore

Tsunade originally made a huge impression on Naruto fans as she brought about a strong sense of mystery. This was ampified even more when it was revealed that she was much older than she looked, and had been storing chakra and strength in a specific part of her forehead for the Mitotic Regeneration Seal. Sakura might have carried on this technique, but it’s still a largely mysterious technique.

Fans have noticed that the seal looks and acts a lot like Boruto and Kawaki’s Karma marks, and this hasn’t escaped the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations characters either as they plan to investigate Tsunade and Sakura’s seal even further teasing some major reveals for the technique in the future.

In Chapter 35 of the series, Naruto asks Boruto and Kawaki for an update about the pain they felt from the Karma mark. They reveal that it hasn’t been hurting lately, and Kawaki even mentions how he feels more power flowing into him than ever before. It’s here that Sarada asks about the mark’s shape and asks if it can be connected to her mother’s Mitotic Regeneration Seal. Naruto tells them that Tsunade had one as well, and that it’s “definitely a form of ninjutsu” that stores a little chakra in the mark every day for emergency uses.

Naruto says its connection to the Karma mark is up for debate, and Kawaki even says the shape is generic so it may be a coincidence. But Mitsuki isn’t so sure as he mentions that his parent Orochimaru said the Mitotic Regeneration Seal “goes back a long way” and there’s still much unknown about it. Without any real clues, this turned out to be the lead they needed.

Boruto and Mitsuki decide to head to Tsunade to ask her about the mark, and Sarada will ask her mother about it. This potential connection does open up a lot of possibilities as to how Karma works if it indeed works in the same way as the Mitotic Regeneration. Karma seems to boost Boruto’s speed and strength when in use, and Tsunade and Sakura get the same kind of boost when they unleash it.

If this connection does play out well, Boruto and Kawaki will then have another crucial clue to mastering this mysterious power. But at the very least, it means fans could be learning more about Tsunade’s mysterious seal very soon.

