Boruto Cosplay Unleashes New Anime Villain, Jigen

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the next big bad of the anime will be the leader of the Kara Organization, Jigen, and though his official television debut has yet to take place, that isn't stopping fans from creating cosplay versions of their own for the rogue ninja! The Boruto anime may be delayed due to the pandemic, but it's clear that the nefarious collective of ninja have left their mark on audiences and fans of the series are bidding their time until they can see the villains that have made such a mark on the manga arrive to the anime proper!

In the most recent chapter of the manga for Boruto, the former director of Kara's research and development, Amado, had gone into a lot of detail when it came to not only Jigen, but to his former organization that has caused such problems for the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha. With Jigen having a terrifying link the extraterrestrial beings known as the Otsutsuki, it's clear that his power as the leader of the Kara Organization is well deserved considering his nefarious machinations. With Boruto sharing the same possession of Karma as Jigen, it will be interesting to see how this villain is employed in the future of the manga, and of the upcoming anime arc, for the popular ninja franchise!

Twitter User Lara Weghauer shared this impressive make up design, transforming her significant other into the nefarious Boruto villain that clearly is attempting to overtake the role of "big bad" from the likes of the Akatsuki, Madara Uchiha, Obito, and Orochimaru to name a few:

Here’s... Jigen! Glad my bf agreed to be the model for this Make Up.. Applying the bold cap and the Karma took a really long time.

Hope you like it as much as I do 😏#cosplay #borutoch45 #borutomangaspoilers #cosplay #naruto #jigen pic.twitter.com/CpHrBwSKEo — Lara Weghauer (@Larawwww) April 19, 2020

Jigen's power is insane, managing to not only stand toe to toe with the likes of Naruto and Sasuke Uchiha, but defeating them in a tag team battle that we doubt many other ninjas in the world could handle. As Jigen is currently recovering following that clash, we have to wonder if Boruto and his friends will be able to make any dent when it comes to the leader of Kara.

What do you think of this amazing makeup work to create a live action Jigen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

