Boruto Cosplay Brings Back Kashin Koji

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has gone experienced some major changes in both its manga and anime adaptation as of late. Following the death of the Kara Organization leader, Jigen, the ninja world has been focusing on a brand new threat thanks to Code and his new iteration of the villainous enclave. Currently, one major member has gone unaccounted for in Kashin Koji, the clone of Jiraiya who was last seen fighting against Jigen and whose allegiances are currently unknown following the major Kara shake-up.

Kashin Koji was able to get some good hits in when it came to his fight against Jigen, but he ultimately lost the fight when the Kara leader was able to unleash his trump card and power up in the process. The Boruto Naruto universe has introduced plenty of characters to the ninja world since this fight, but Koji's status remains a major question. Following the death of Jigen and Code's status as the new leader of Kara, it will be interesting to see which side of the aisle Kashin Koji finds himself on. An interesting twist of fate, which might play into the Boruto manga following recent events, is that Kashin might act as a mentor to Boruto Uzumaki himself.

Boruto: Kashin Koji Rises

Kashin Koji's identity remained a mystery for quite some time in the early stages of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. When it was revealed that he was born using the same genetic material from Naruto Uzumaki's mentor, Jiraiya, his ninja abilities began to make much more sense as he was able to institute powers that were straight from the "Pervy Sage". Should he return to the shonen franchise, his comeback will make some major ripples in the ninja world.

While the manga focusing on Boruto Uzumaki is continuing to release new chapters on a monthly schedule from creator Masashi Kishimoto, the anime adaptation is on hiatus. Studio Pierrot is currently working on four new episodes of the original Naruto series that will be released this fall. A second chapter for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been confirmed, though Pierrot hasn't given anime fans a release window for when we can expect the anime to return.

