Boruto Preview Shares First Look at New Shukaku Arc

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been in the midst of a string of filler arcs after the end of the Chunin Exams offered up a new status quo. Fans have been waiting for that narrative to continue for over 50 episodes or so, and it seems like the next one will finally be exploring some of the elements left hanging after that arc such as the missing Otsutsuki Clan member, Urashiki. Whether or not this next arc will act as more filler is still to be determined, but it’s got an intriguing central figure.

This new arc will be focused around Shukaku, and how the threat of the Otsutsuki Clan will be putting the One-Tailed Beast in danger. This will begin with the next episode, as the preview for Episode 120 teases Boruto seeking out Sasuke for further training.

Episode 120 of the series is titled, “With Sasuke as the Goal” and the preview for it teases that Boruto is getting tired of waiting around while Sasuke is out on his secret missions outside of the village. With Sasuke promising to take Boruto under his wing, Boruto has grown anxious in the fact that he’s not training as much as he should. We see in the preview that this leads him to intercepting one of Sasuke’s messages, and thus heading to Sasuke’s location.

But by the sounds of the synopsis for the episode, things don’t quite go as planned at first, “During the time of the Chunin Exams, Sasuke became Boruto’s mentor. Since his mentor tends to be away from home, Boruto hasn’t been able to receive much training from him – He’s gotten tired of waiting on him to come back. But on this occasion, a message arrives to the village from Sasuke. Boruto stealthily eavesdrops on the contents of it, and finds out that Sasuke is going to be dropping by for a short visit at a certain location in the Wind Country. In order to receive training from him somehow, Boruto then secretly rushes out of the village. But at the same time various accidents keep happening one after another – and he isn’t readily able to reach his destination. Will Boruto actually be able to meet up with this mentor!?”

And by the sounds of future episodes of the Shukaku arc, Boruto’s not going to like what he finds when he finally catches up to Sasuke as he becomes involved in one of his biggest missions yet — protecting the One-Tailed Beast.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.