Boruto Preview Teases Big Kankuro Puppet Fight

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has kickstarted a brand new arc focused on the One-Tailed Beast Shukaku. Urashiki Otsutsuki surprisingly made his return to the anime series, Sasuke has suddenly been teleported away, Gaara is left alone to handle Urashiki’s power, and now Boruto and Shinki are the only ones who can deliver Shukaku to Naruto in the Hidden Leaf Village for protection. That means even their escort, Kankuro, has been left to his own battle as well.

As the last episode came to an end, Kankuro had to stay behind in order to fight an incoming group of puppets and the preview for the next episode of the series teases an intense bout for him to come as the puppet master puts his skills to the test.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 122 of the series is titled “The Puppet Battle” as the preview for the episode sees Boruto worry about whether or not Kankuro will be okay. But as Shinki, and fans, know all too well, Kankuro is a pretty deft fighter with puppets himself. The last episode had Kankuro stay behind as when Urashiki first attacked Sasuke and Gaara, he had come with a group of puppets to act as his cronies.

No matter what Sasuke and Gaara had did to these puppets, they were up and moving again soon after. So it’s clear that Kankuro will be facing a tough situation here. But if there’s anyone who knows how to pinpoint a puppet’s weakness, it’s Kankuro. This will hopefully be a good showcase for the Sand ninja from the original series that fans have been wanting to see since the sequel began.

The original promise of the sequel was seeing how much characters from the original series had grown since fans had last laid eyes on them, and due to the nature of the story the Sand ninja haven’t gotten much focus. But like a previous arc highlight the Land of Stone, perhaps this arc will be a good showcase for these not often seen fighters?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.