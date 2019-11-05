Boruto Reveals the Aftermath of Naruto’s Kidnapping

The time travel arc is the most recent storyline within the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime, seeing the seventh Hokage’s son travelling back into the past to meet a younger version of his father. As Boruto, and his mentor Sasuke, attempt to bring down the Otsutsuki Clan member, Urashiki, they find themselves coming into contact with a young Naruto and his teacher, long dead, Jiraiya. In a recent episode, Urashiki attempted to steal the chakra of the Nine Tailed Fox from Naruto, leading to a terrifying situation and a depressingly sad follow up for all characters involved.

Twitter User Uchihafamille shared a thirty second clip of the scene where Naruto apologizes to his future son, worried that the fox inside of him had caused unnecessary damage to those he cared about once again, while simultaneously giving Boruto a better idea of the struggles his father went through in his early years within Konoha:

#boruto

that ending part had

was amazing to finish the episode

when Naruto said

” how can I bring a friend like this…”

I felt for him

like I was doing years ago

ahhh pic.twitter.com/8GIlIlvLOh — DifferentNano (@uchihafamille) November 3, 2019

Naruto, for those following the series, lost control of himself as he tended to do in the early days of the franchise, luckily managing to eventually take the reins of his own body once again thanks to his future son and Jiraiya. As he apologized to his son for lashing out, he lamented the fact that he still wasn’t strong enough to rescue his best friend, Sasuke, at the time. Of course, what made this all the more tragic was the future Sasuke listening to just how much pain he put the young Uzumaki through in these early episodes.

Jiraiya managed to give Boruto a first hand account of just how bad things were for Naruto growing up in the Hidden Leaf Village, completely ostracized for the demon fox held within his body. Treated as an outsider for his entire life, Naruto had to work insanely hard to become the seventh Hokage and find respect within Konoha.

What did you think of this touching scene in the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.