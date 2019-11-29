Boruto Promo Reveals New Episode’s Sasuke, Sakura Moment

The time travel arc for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been one of the most popular stories released by the sequel series of the Naruto anime franchise. With both Boruto and Sasuke from present day travelling to the Konoha of the past, there haven’t just been action packed scenes and hilarious ones, but also heart wrenching ones. With Sakura coming ever closer to learning the pair’s true identities thanks to a note that Sasuke dropped from their future daughter, Sarada. Now, the next episode is looking to have Sakura and Sasuke interact once again!

Twitter Users Abdul_17 and Boruto4Life shared not only upcoming still images, but a description of the 135th episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that promises to not just have Sakura interacting with her future husband, but also continue the fight between Urashiki, Boruto, and Naruto:

Rough Episode #135 summary from Dora League, translated by: @bethannie_rose:

– Boruto & Naruto gave Urashiki considerable damage.

– Urashiki “are his reincarnation to undergo his Charka Change”!

– Sasuke received Sakura’s care, but unconsciously blurred out Sakura name🌸 pic.twitter.com/XnrP4PuqlU — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) November 28, 2019

When Sakura confronted Boruto with the note, she believed that the two somehow knew Sasuke, not realizing that the older ninja was in fact her heart’s desire. With Boruto managing to dodge her questions, he set her on a path to directly question his sensei in Sasuke, who clearly is going to have some more problems than his future wife in the upcoming installment.

While Sakura attempts to learn the truth, both Boruto and the younger version of his father are training in an attempt to take down Urashiki, the Otsutsuki Clan member who keeps coming back to threaten Konoha and currently has his sights set on the chakra of the nine tailed fox.

What do you think will result from this upcoming confrontation between Sakura and Sasuke? With the young pink haired ninja learn the truth? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.