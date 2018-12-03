‘Naruto’ Preview Teases A Hero’s Dangerous Operation

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is reaching a new phase of the Mitsuki Disappearance arc as Onoki and the denizens of the Land of Earth revealed a strange new plot to bring about world peace.

Things are only going to get tougher for Boruto and Shikadai going forward as both of them are caught in some dangerous predicaments.

Here’s my quick translation of the preview for Boruto anime EP. 85, as featured in this week’s Jump Animation Information Base section~! pic.twitter.com/yetHe0DyqE — OrganicDinosaur (@OrganicDinosaur) November 30, 2018

The latest episode of the series saw Boruto and Onoki trap themselves within the Sanzu Plans that are locked within a barrier. In order to escape, Boruto must locate his “Heart of Stone” and the search for it begins in earnest in Episode 85 of the series. But that’s not all as Shikadai is also caught within a deadly operating procedure.

In a preview translated by @OrganicDinosaur on Twitter, Shikadai is caught by Ku and is threatened with a terrible surgery:

“In order to break out of the barrier, Boruto searches for the Heart of Stone. Because of what Onoki said, he’ll look for the stone together with Sekki, who had visited the training grounds? Shikadai has been detained by Ku and got restrained to an operating table! The doctor declares that he should probably start resigning himself to death because of the mission, but what’s to come for Shikadai?”

Boruto’s team had separated when they were attacked by Onoki and Ku, and it seems like Shikadai was unable to reach the rendezvous point to meet up with the other members of the team. The latest episode revealed that Onoki had asked Mitsuki to come to the Hidden Stone so they can learn more about his cells, and Shikadai must be caught for the same reason.

Much of the current arc has surrounded the idea of created beings, and thus experiments have been held. Shikadai might be caught in one of cede experiments and soon fans may see just how far the Onoki is willing to go for his plans for peace.

Much of the current arc has surrounded the idea of created beings, and thus experiments have been held. Shikadai might be caught in one of cede experiments and soon fans may see just how far the Onoki is willing to go for his plans for peace.